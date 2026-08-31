[1/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Residents walk barefoot along muddy roads as search operations continue in a flood-hit town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[2/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Search operations continue in a flood-hit town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[3/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Search operations continue in a flood-hit town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[4/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Residents watch as search operations continue in a flood-hit town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[5/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Search operations continue in a flood-hit town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[6/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Residents watch as search operations continue in a flood-hit town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[7/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Residents attempt to enter their house, which was damaged by flash floods, in a town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[8/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: Residents wait outside their house, which was damaged by flash floods, as rescuers conduct a search operation in a town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.
[9/9] NUWAKOT, NEPAL - AUGUST 31: A house damaged by flash floods is seen as search and rescue efforts continue in a town along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot District, Nepal, on August 31, 2026. International aid teams from countries including China, South Korea and India are expected to provide additional support for search and rescue operations in Nepal, where 919 deaths have been reported and thousands of locals and foreign nationals remain missing, including citizens of the United States, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and Germany.