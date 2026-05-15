Initiatives in industry, finance, transportation, and tech presented to visitors to boost cooperation between Russia, Islamic world

KazanForum highlights international cooperation opportunities Initiatives in industry, finance, transportation, and tech presented to visitors to boost cooperation between Russia, Islamic world

This year's International Economic Forum at the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2026 featured cooperation booths highlighting the activities of Russian republics, major industrial firms, and global partners.

Türkiye's booth highlighted the country's strategic geographical position as a logistics hub that bridges Europe and Asia, while the presentation focused on Turkish trade, industrial collaborations, and global expo activities.

The event, held in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, was organized by the Russia-Islamic World Vision Group in collaboration with Tatarstan’s Tatmedia Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications and with support from the Union of News Agencies of the OIC. Anadolu serves as the event’s global communications partner.

Tatarstan’s own booth at the center of the venue showcased the region’s advanced industrial infrastructure in the petrochemical, agricultural, machinery, aviation, and information technology sectors.

The country, with a population of over 4 million and an area of approximately 68,000 square kilometers (26,255 square miles), serves as a commercial and financial bridge between Russia and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Industrial, tourism, and infrastructure projects from various Russian regions, as well as cooperation opportunities in trade, finance, and energy with global partner countries, were showcased at the event.

The KazanForum 2026’s cooperation booths serve as one of the key platforms driving the development of economic and technological partnerships between Russia and Muslim-majority countries.

Visitors flocked to Anadolu's booth, which featured publications and books such as "The Evidence," "The Witness," and "The Perpetrator," highlighting the agency's global journalism experience and fieldwork.

Lucress Kentelle, a medical student at Kazan Federal University, said some of the images in the books were difficult to bear, as Anadolu's books focus on Israel's atrocities during the ongoing Gaza genocide.

Ahmet Ayar, president of the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of the Turkish Health Ministry, said that the disturbing images documented the atrocities of the century, while hoping for peace in Gaza.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul