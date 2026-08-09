Iran, Oman talks on new maritime route through Strait of Hormuz ‘reached their final stage,’ foreign minister tells reporters

Iran says ‘no direct negotiations’ underway with US, only exchanging messages via mediators Iran, Oman talks on new maritime route through Strait of Hormuz ‘reached their final stage,’ foreign minister tells reporters

Iran is not currently holding direct negotiations with Washington, but only exchanging messages through mediators, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"Until the violations of the memorandum of understanding by the United States are over and the United States does not compensate for what it has violated, it is not possible to restart the negotiations," Araghchi told reporters, according to the Tasnim news agency.

“Mediators are still trying to find new ways to negotiate,” he added.

Araghchi said talks with Oman on establishing a new maritime route through the Strait of Hormuz have made “good progress and reached their final stage.”

"This, of course, does not mean the opening of the Strait of Hormuz," he said, adding that any reopening was "subject to a series of conditions," without elaborating.

​​​​​​​Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Tehran and Washington agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

​​​​​​​The deal, however, collapsed last month with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.