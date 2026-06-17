Leaders pledge more air defenses for Kyiv, support Trump-brokered agreement with Tehran, and call for stability in Middle East

G7 backs increased military aid for Ukraine, welcomes US-Iran deal Leaders pledge more air defenses for Kyiv, support Trump-brokered agreement with Tehran, and call for stability in Middle East

Leaders of the G7 nations pledged Wednesday to increase military support for Ukraine, including additional air defense systems and long-range capabilities, while welcoming a US-Iran agreement they said offers an opportunity to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the G7 summit in France, the leaders reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and vowed to increase pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, including measures targeting the country’s oil and gas sectors.

The leaders said they would accelerate deliveries of air defense capacities, interceptors, and long-range capabilities to Ukraine and were prepared to consider extending licenses to help boost Ukrainian military production.

“We agree to provide further support to get the country through next winter,” the statement said, referring to Ukraine’s energy needs.

The G7 also committed to intensifying economic pressure on Moscow, saying additional sanctions were appropriate at a time when US President Donald Trump had secured an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

Regarding the developments in the Middle East, the leaders welcomed the “breakthrough agreement” between the US and Iran, saying the deal offered a historic opportunity to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to address concerns over its regional and ballistic missile activities.

The statement praised Trump’s role in securing the agreement and said G7 countries were ready to contribute to its implementation.

The leaders reaffirmed support for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and endorsed a multinational maritime security initiative led by France and the UK aimed at facilitating the resumption of commercial shipping and ensuring maritime safety in the waterway.

They also called for a broader diplomatic agreement to build on the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and address security concerns related to Iran’s activities in the region.

In Lebanon, the G7 backed efforts by Lebanese authorities to disarm Hezbollah through an immediate ceasefire and to establish state control over weapons while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

The leaders pledged to accelerate humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza and called for an end to violence in the occupied West Bank.

The statement also emphasized energy security, with the G7 committing to diversifying global energy supply routes and increasing strategic energy reserves to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. Leaders noted Canada’s potential to provide additional energy supplies to global markets in the coming years.

Turning to the Indo-Pacific, the G7 reiterated support for a free and open region based on international law and opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait.

The leaders expressed concern over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, reaffirmed support for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, and called on Pyongyang to resolve the longstanding abduction cases. They also pledged cooperation to counter North Korean cybercrime and cryptocurrency thefts.

The G7 further welcomed efforts to address global economic imbalances, including discussions involving China, and said the issue would remain on the agenda during upcoming G20 meetings hosted by the US.