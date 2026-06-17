Morning Briefing: June 17, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including Israeli strikes killing four people in Lebanon despite a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump saying the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopened by Friday, and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates discussing Middle East crises with G7 leaders.

TOP STORIES

4 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-Iran understanding

At least four people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon, despite a fragile ceasefire and a recent understanding between the US and Iran to end the war, Lebanese media reported.

An Israeli drone first hit a vehicle in the town of Meifdoun in Nabatieh before striking the area again as residents gathered at the scene, the state news agency NNA said.

A second vehicle was subsequently targeted in the same town, followed by a third drone strike on a vehicle in the nearby town of Choukine, the agency said.

Trump says Strait of Hormuz to be fully reopened by Friday on permanent basis

US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened by Friday and remain open to shipping toll-free on a permanent basis.

Speaking to reporters at a meeting with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in France, Trump said: “We're going to have it fully open by Friday.”

“The ships are starting to move nicely, oil is starting to go, and prices are coming down rapidly. The stock market is going up rapidly, a lot of good things are happening, and most importantly, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He said the waterway “is going to be open toll-free, and it's toll-free beyond the 60 days,” adding: “When it opens permanently, it'll be toll-free.”

Egypt, Qatar, UAE leaders discuss Middle East crises with G7 leaders

The leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates joined G7 leaders for talks on Middle East stability, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi calling for a comprehensive settlement to regional crises and the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Sisi participated in a session titled “Addressing Crises and Ensuring Stability in the Middle East” on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, G7 leaders, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Sisi said there was “no alternative to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue” based on the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

NEWS IN BRIEF

The US military carried out a strike on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, said the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran is currently scheduled to be signed on Friday at the Burgenstock Resort in central Switzerland, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed to Anadolu.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the US and Iran against “turning back,” as the two warring sides were set to sign a peace deal to end the war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated US President Donald Trump on a framework agreement reached with Iran and said European partners stand ready to help ensure the deal’s success.

Germany is willing to contribute to potential mine-clearance operations in the Strait of Hormuz, but any such deployment must be agreed upon by both the US and Iran, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a G7-Ukraine format meeting on the sidelines of the intergovernmental forum's latest summit in France and held separate talks with its leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said he saw the deal between the US and Iran and called it a "game changer."

US President Donald Trump suggested to Israel to let Syria “take care of Hezbollah” in Lebanon.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that maintaining safe, free and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is essential for regional stability, global energy security and international trade.

The UK Defense Ministry is investigating reports that a Russian frigate fired warning shots within 500 meters of a British yacht sailing about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the Isle of Wight.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a new 60-day state of emergency across 10 of the country’s 24 provinces, responding to a bloody surge in drug cartel violence.

Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced former lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro to four years and two months in prison, finding him guilty of coercion and illegally seeking US government intervention in his father’s coup-related trial.

African leaders convened a high-level virtual summit to rally support for the continent's $518 million response plan to curb the Ebola outbreak in East Africa.

The Israeli army is preparing for a prolonged presence in Lebanon despite a US-Iran agreement that ended the war across multiple fronts, Israeli media reported.

SPORTS

Messi leads the charge against Algeria with hat-trick victory for Argentina

Argentina defeated Algeria in their Group J match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the US.

After a spell of bad luck, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi dribbled the ball to about 25 yards out and struck at goal, putting the current world champions in the lead in the 17th minute. Messi marked his 200th appearance for Argentina and sixth World Cup with goal number 118 for his country.

In the 60th minute, Messi became the oldest player to score twice in a World Cup match at 38 years and 357 days old, doubling Argentina’s lead over Algeria in the process. Pulling off a hat-trick, Messi scored from just outside the box in the 76th minute.

Haaland leads Norway to 4-1 victory over Iraq in World Cup debut

Norway's Erling Haaland led his team to victory over Iraq 4-1 in their Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in the US.

After a tricky start for Norway, Manchester City’s Haaland, in his World Cup debut, turned David Moller Wolfe’s low cross into his first goal in the 29th minute.

Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein rose high among a sea of red Norwegian shirts to Amir Al Ammari’s cross and planted a header into the bottom corner in the 39th minute, leveling the game. Haaland once again went on the prowl to retake the lead in the 43rd minute.

In the concluding moments of the game, Haaland met a cross from the right side to knock it back across the goal, forcing Iraq’s Hussein to score an own goal in the ensuing chaos in the 90+6th minute.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil prices tumble as Brent falls below $80 on hopes Hormuz flows will recover

Oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping below $80 per barrel for the first time since early March, as expectations of a US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz eased supply concerns.

International benchmark Brent crude fell around 4% to $79.80 per barrel as of 1235GMT, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also declined 4.3% to $77.30, as traders priced in the prospect of recovering crude flows from the Gulf region.

Qatari emir says trade partnership with US will exceed $1T

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the trade partnership with the US will exceed $1 trillion in remarks during a press briefing with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France.

The recently announced deal between the US and Iran will lead to positive outcomes for the region, Sheikh Tamim said, according to Al Jazeera.