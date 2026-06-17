Morning Briefing: June 17, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including Israeli strikes killing four people in Lebanon despite a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump saying the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopened by Friday, and the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates discussing Middle East crises with G7 leaders.
At least four people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon, despite a fragile ceasefire and a recent understanding between the US and Iran to end the war, Lebanese media reported.
An Israeli drone first hit a vehicle in the town of Meifdoun in Nabatieh before striking the area again as residents gathered at the scene, the state news agency NNA said.
A second vehicle was subsequently targeted in the same town, followed by a third drone strike on a vehicle in the nearby town of Choukine, the agency said.
US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened by Friday and remain open to shipping toll-free on a permanent basis.
Speaking to reporters at a meeting with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in France, Trump said: “We're going to have it fully open by Friday.”
“The ships are starting to move nicely, oil is starting to go, and prices are coming down rapidly. The stock market is going up rapidly, a lot of good things are happening, and most importantly, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
He said the waterway “is going to be open toll-free, and it's toll-free beyond the 60 days,” adding: “When it opens permanently, it'll be toll-free.”
The leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates joined G7 leaders for talks on Middle East stability, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi calling for a comprehensive settlement to regional crises and the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war.
According to the Egyptian presidency, Sisi participated in a session titled “Addressing Crises and Ensuring Stability in the Middle East” on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France alongside UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, G7 leaders, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Sisi said there was “no alternative to a just and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue” based on the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Argentina defeated Algeria in their Group J match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the US.
After a spell of bad luck, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi dribbled the ball to about 25 yards out and struck at goal, putting the current world champions in the lead in the 17th minute. Messi marked his 200th appearance for Argentina and sixth World Cup with goal number 118 for his country.
In the 60th minute, Messi became the oldest player to score twice in a World Cup match at 38 years and 357 days old, doubling Argentina’s lead over Algeria in the process. Pulling off a hat-trick, Messi scored from just outside the box in the 76th minute.
Norway's Erling Haaland led his team to victory over Iraq 4-1 in their Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in the US.
After a tricky start for Norway, Manchester City’s Haaland, in his World Cup debut, turned David Moller Wolfe’s low cross into his first goal in the 29th minute.
Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein rose high among a sea of red Norwegian shirts to Amir Al Ammari’s cross and planted a header into the bottom corner in the 39th minute, leveling the game. Haaland once again went on the prowl to retake the lead in the 43rd minute.
In the concluding moments of the game, Haaland met a cross from the right side to knock it back across the goal, forcing Iraq’s Hussein to score an own goal in the ensuing chaos in the 90+6th minute.
Oil prices fell sharply, with Brent crude dropping below $80 per barrel for the first time since early March, as expectations of a US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz eased supply concerns.
International benchmark Brent crude fell around 4% to $79.80 per barrel as of 1235GMT, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also declined 4.3% to $77.30, as traders priced in the prospect of recovering crude flows from the Gulf region.
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said the trade partnership with the US will exceed $1 trillion in remarks during a press briefing with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France.
The recently announced deal between the US and Iran will lead to positive outcomes for the region, Sheikh Tamim said, according to Al Jazeera.
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