UN agency says lack of global standards could pose chemical risks as recycled food packaging market expands

FAO raises food safety concerns over growing use of recycled plastics in packaging UN agency says lack of global standards could pose chemical risks as recycled food packaging market expands

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned Wednesday that the increasing use of recycled plastics in food packaging, while beneficial for sustainability efforts, is also raising significant food safety concerns due to potential chemical contamination risks.

In a new report, the FAO stated that the global push for more sustainable packaging must be accompanied by stronger safety measures and internationally harmonized regulations.

The report comes as the global food packaging market continues to expand rapidly, growing from an estimated $505.27 billion in 2024 and projected to reach more than $815 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for packaged foods, ready-made meals, bottled beverages, and fast food products.

FAO said food contact materials, known as FCMs, play an important role in preserving food quality, extending shelf life, and reducing food waste. However, the widespread use of plastic-based materials with long environmental lifespans has contributed heavily to global plastic pollution, accelerating efforts to shift toward recycled plastics.

Although less than 10% of global plastic waste is currently recycled, the FAO said that share is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, bringing new questions about chemical safety in food packaging.

“We want to recycle more plastic, but we also want to make sure that by solving one problem we don't create new problems,” said Corinna Hawkes, the director of the agrifood systems and food safety division, in a statement.

“Food safety must be a central consideration in the transition towards more sustainable agrifood systems and food consumption patterns,” she added.

Call for harmonized standards

The report warned that recycled and alternative food packaging materials may introduce chemical hazards into food through contamination or migration from packaging materials.

It also highlighted concerns surrounding bio-based materials derived from crops such as corn, sugarcane, and cassava, which could carry risks linked to pesticides, allergens, or natural toxins. Additional concerns stem from the growing use of substances such as nanomaterials designed to improve packaging performance.

FAO stressed the need for stronger recycling systems capable of effectively removing chemicals from plastics intended for food use, alongside improved waste sorting and monitoring mechanisms.

The report also noted growing public concern over exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics in food and beverages. However, it said the absence of validated testing methods currently prevents regulators from fully assessing the risks to human health.

FAO further warned that the lack of harmonized global regulations could create trade challenges between countries.

The agency said globally aligned standards would help ensure food safety while also supporting international efforts to reduce plastic waste.