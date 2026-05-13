Norwegian foreign minister says Bucharest Nine backs stronger European role in NATO Espen Barth Eide says future US engagement discussed during summit, welcomes Washington’s participation in Bucharest meeting

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Wednesday that members of the Bucharest Nine (B9) agreed on the need for a stronger European role within NATO during the group’s latest summit in Bucharest.

Speaking at a panel during the 10th Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum in the Romanian capital, Eide said future US engagement was discussed at the summit and described Washington’s participation in the meeting earlier in the day as positive.

“And I think… I believe I can say that the whole group agrees that we need a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO. That means that in order to keep NATO relevant, we need more Europe in NATO. It’s not like more Europe is less NATO, more Europe is more NATO,” Eide said.

He argued that US calls for Europeans to assume greater responsibility within the alliance were not new and dated back at least to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Eide said Europe was now listening and “stepping up,” including countries from the B9 and the Nordic region.

Earlier Wednesday, Bucharest hosted leaders of the B9 and Nordic countries alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US attended the summit as an observer, represented by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno.