'When we see images of Gaza—destroyed communities and desperate families—we know why people are called to action,' says Jeff Merkley

US senator calls Israeli Cabinet minister's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists 'disgusting and inhumane' 'When we see images of Gaza—destroyed communities and desperate families—we know why people are called to action,' says Jeff Merkley

US Sen. Jeff Merkley condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's treatment of Gaza flotilla activists in a statement Wednesday.

"Ben-Gvir's treatment of these detainees is disgusting and inhumane," Merkley said on the US social media platform X.

"When we see images of Gaza—destroyed communities and desperate families—we know why people are called to action," the senator added.

His remarks came after Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media showing him taunting pro-Palestinian activists who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage domestically and internationally after he posted the minute-long video.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its convoy had been seized by Israel.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in a new attempt to break the illegal Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.

