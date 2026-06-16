'We could not pay the money required for the visa on time,' says Vozinha

Cape Verde goalkeeper says mother missed World Cup due to visa issue 'We could not pay the money required for the visa on time,' says Vozinha

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar Jose Evora Dias, known as Vozinha, said his mother was unable to attend the FIFA World Cup because the family could not make a visa-related payment on time.

Speaking after Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw with Spain, the veteran goalkeeper became emotional as he reflected on the absence of family members who played a major role in his life.

“My mother could not be here because of a visa issue. We could not pay the money required for the visa on time,” he said.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper was visibly emotional after the match as teammates embraced him on the pitch.

He also said he cried while remembering his grandmother and grandfather, who raised him and passed away several years ago.

Vozinha was named player of the match after a series of key saves helped Cape Verde hold Spain to a goalless draw in the country’s first-ever FIFA World Cup match.

His performance also sparked a surge in popularity on social media, with his Instagram account growing from around 50,000 followers before the match to nearly 2 million afterward, according to screenshots shared online.