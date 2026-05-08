No ‘facts’ should be created that make two-state solution 'de facto impossible,' Beate Meinl-Reisinger says

Austrian FM reaffirms support for two-state solution after talks with Israeli counterpart No ‘facts’ should be created that make two-state solution 'de facto impossible,' Beate Meinl-Reisinger says

Austrian Foreign Minister reaffirmed on Friday support for a two-state solution following a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, stressing that no developments should make such a solution “de facto impossible.”

“Austria continues to advocate for a two-state solution. No facts may be created that make the two-state solution de facto impossible and undermine a peace perspective,” Beate Meinl-Reisinger said on US social media company X.

The foreign minister added that she had spoken with Saar about the situation in the Middle East, particularly Iran and Lebanon.

Meinl-Reisinger said she supported direct talks between Lebanon and Israel.

She added that “the safety of the civilian population on all sides as well as the protection of international, including Austrian, troops have the highest priority.”

She also welcomed Israeli participation in Eurovision 2026, describing the contest as a platform for “cultural understanding, music, and love.”