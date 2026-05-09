Tunisia court sentences former Ennahda leader's office director to 14 years in prison Report says Faouzi Kamoun convicted on ‘money laundering’ charges

A Tunisian court sentenced Faouzi Kamoun, the former office director of Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, to 14 years in prison after convicting him on “money laundering” charges, according to media reports.

The Mosaique FM radio station said the criminal chamber specializing in "financial corruption cases” at the Tunis Court of First Instance issued the ruling Thursday. The report did not provide details about the case.

An indictment chamber specializing in financial corruption cases at the Tunis Court of Appeal previously upheld an investigating judge’s decision to detain Kamoun pending an investigation on charges related to “money laundering.”

On Feb. 16, 2023, the public prosecutor at the Tunis Court of First Instance authorized officers from the National Guard’s central unit in El Aouina to arrest Kamoun.

Authorities have detained several opposition politicians, lawyers and civil society activists on charges, including “undermining public order", “conspiring against state security", “colluding with foreign entities," and “incitement and money laundering.” Defense lawyers deny the accusations.

Tunisian authorities maintain that the judiciary operates independently and that all legal proceedings are conducted in accordance with the law without political interference. Opposition groups, however, say several prosecutions have targeted political opponents, lawyers and activists.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul