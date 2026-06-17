US Senate blocks Iran war powers resolution after US-Iran deal announcement Senate rejects war powers resolution in 47-48 vote, first such action since US-Iran deal announced

The US Senate on Tuesday voted to block a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to end military hostilities against Iran, the 9th such vote this year and the first since a US-Iran framework deal was announced.

The Senate failed to adopt the motion, led by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, by a 47-48 vote.

Four Republicans voted in favor of the measure — Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the sole Democrat to vote against it.

The vote came after some members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, urged the Trump administration to send senior officials to Capitol Hill to brief lawmakers on the deal.

Trump, speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, pledged to release the full text of the memorandum of understanding signed digitally between Washington and Tehran on Sunday and said he would hold a press conference and read it “word by word.”