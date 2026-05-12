Britain says multinational mission aimed at securing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will be ‘defensive, independent and credible’

UK to deploy drones, fighter jets, warship for future Hormuz security mission Britain says multinational mission aimed at securing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will be ‘defensive, independent and credible’

The United Kingdom will deploy drones, Typhoon fighter jets and the Royal Navy warship HMS Dragon as part of a future multinational mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after a virtual summit involving defense ministers and representatives from more than 40 countries participating in the planned multinational military mission.

According to the ministry, the UK contribution will include autonomous mine-hunting systems, counter-drone capabilities and mine-clearance specialists, backed by 115 million pounds ($152 million) in new funding.

The package will also feature the Royal Navy’s modular “Beehive” system equipped with autonomous Kraken drone boats designed to detect, track and respond to threats.

HMS Dragon is already heading to the Middle East after additional preparations and training, the ministry said, adding that the destroyer’s advanced Sea Viper air defense system would be available for potential future operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

British Typhoon fighter jets stationed in the region will also be prepared to conduct air patrols over the strategic waterway.

Defense Secretary John Healey said the UK was “playing a leading role to secure the Strait of Hormuz.”

“New funding for autonomous mine-hunting and counter-drone systems, our advanced Typhoon jets and HMS Dragon are strong and clear commitments,” Healey said.

“With our allies, this multinational mission will be defensive, independent and credible,” he added.

The ministry said the operation would become active “when conditions allow” and stressed that the mission’s purpose was to restore confidence in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

The UK currently has more than 1,000 military personnel stationed across the region, including counter-drone teams and fast-jet squadrons, according to the statement.