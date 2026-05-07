Russian, Omani foreign ministers discuss preventing renewed Middle East violence

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in the Middle East in a phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"During the talks, the ministers discussed key issues on the Middle East agenda, with a particular focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf region," the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides emphasized the importance of preventing a renewed outbreak of violence and avoiding damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from strikes against both Iranian territory and neighboring Arab states.

"The ministers also stressed the need to avoid artificially escalating tensions within the UN Security Council and called for an immediate return to political and diplomatic efforts based on international law and taking into account the legitimate interests of all countries in the region," it noted.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance in achieving these objectives, including through the principles and practical measures outlined in Russia’s Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf region, the statement read.

The conversation also covered issues related to the continued progressive development of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Oman, the diplomatic service noted.