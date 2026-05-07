Some institutions had shifted to hybrid or reduced-capacity operations after US-Israeli attacks

Iran says Tehran government offices to return to full staffing from Saturday Some institutions had shifted to hybrid or reduced-capacity operations after US-Israeli attacks

Government offices in Iran’s capital will return to full in-person staffing from Saturday, Tehran Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian said Thursday.

Motamedian said all ministries, organizations and executive bodies based in Tehran province would resume 100% staffing starting May 9, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He added that schools and universities would continue operating in accordance with decisions by the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

The move comes after some government institutions and educational facilities had shifted to hybrid or reduced-capacity operations following heightened regional tensions after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.