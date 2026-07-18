Kuwait says it intercepted ballistic missiles, drones targeting country since early Friday Iranian attacks targeted Kuwaiti army facilities, camps, injuring several Kuwait Land Force personnel

Kuwait said Friday that its armed forces intercepted ballistic missiles and drones targeting the country since dawn, as Iranian attacks also hit military, civilian and vital facilities.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the armed forces had detected “hostile ballistic missiles and drones” inside its airspace and intercepted and engaged them.

He said the “sinful Iranian aggression” targeted several army facilities and camps with drones, injuring several Kuwait Land Force personnel while they were carrying out their duties.

The wounded received medical care and were in stable condition, he added.

Several vital and civilian facilities were also targeted, including a power generation and water desalination plant, sparking a fire and damaging several facilities and electricity-generating units, said Al-Atwan.

Debris also fell at several locations in the country, causing material damage, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting American military assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending the war and reaching a lasting peace agreement, but tensions have escalated again in recent days concerning the Strait of Hormuz.