Military says vessels entered minefield as it warns Strait of Hormuz remains ‘completely closed’

IRGC claims 2 oil tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz Military says vessels entered minefield as it warns Strait of Hormuz remains ‘completely closed’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Friday that two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after attempting to pass through a minefield in the southern Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy alleged in a statement carried by Iran’s Fars News Agency that US intelligence agencies had encouraged the vessels to enter the area earlier in the day,

The military did not identify the tankers, provide details on casualties, or disclose their flags and ownership. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the claim.

The IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz remained “extremely unsafe” and “completely closed,” warning that oil, gas and chemical fertilizer exports from the region would remain blocked until US military operations ended.

It urged commercial vessels not to enter the area, saying they risked damage and loss of life.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports passes through the waterway.

Regional tensions have escalated regarding the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Iran continue exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.