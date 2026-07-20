Kuwait intercepts new wave of Iranian attacks amid escalating regional tensions Army says explosions heard caused by air defense interceptions of incoming Iranian projectiles

Kuwait’s air defenses intercepted a new wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes on Monday, the army said, as Iran and the US continued to exchange attacks across the Middle East.

“The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks following the sinful Iranian aggression,” the army said in a statement.

It said any explosions heard across the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming projectiles.

The latest attack marked the third time since early Monday that Kuwait’s military had announced the interception of Iranian missiles and drones.

In neighboring Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said warning sirens had been activated again and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

The attacks came as the US continued to carry out airstrikes against Iran, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

Early Monday, explosions were reported in several Iranian provinces, including the first reported strike on the northwestern city of Tabriz since the US launched its latest attacks against Iran last week.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.​​​​​​​