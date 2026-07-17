Foreign Minister Safadi says US troops in Jordan operate under defense agreement to fight terrorism as kingdom calls for diplomacy amid renewed US-Iran tensions

Jordan rejects Iranian attacks, denies hosting US military bases Foreign Minister Safadi says US troops in Jordan operate under defense agreement to fight terrorism as kingdom calls for diplomacy amid renewed US-Iran tensions

Jordan rejected Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom and Gulf states, while affirming that US forces in the country are present under a defense cooperation agreement for counterterrorism purposes.

“US forces in Jordan are present under a defense cooperation agreement that fully respects Jordanian sovereignty and operates within the framework of joint efforts to combat terrorism,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Thursday during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum.

According to a statement issued Friday by the Foreign Ministry, Safadi reiterated Amman's condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, stressing that there was “no justification” for them.

The foreign minister called for adherence to the ceasefire between the US and Iran and urged diplomacy to achieve a comprehensive solution that addresses the root causes of regional tensions.

He said Jordan and other Arab countries are not parties to the conflict and have long sought to build constructive relations with Tehran.

Safadi said achieving such relations requires addressing the sources of tension, particularly interference in the internal affairs of Arab states, and ensuring ties are based on respect for sovereignty and non-interference.

Safadi's remarks came amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran. The US has carried out strikes on several locations in Iran in recent days, while Tehran has responded by targeting what it says are US interests in the region.

On Friday Jordan intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles that entered its airspace, with no casualties reported, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out a two-phase attack on US fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft stationed in Jordan using several ballistic missiles and a large number of drones, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 that included a ceasefire and launched Pakistan- and Qatar-mediated negotiations aimed at ending the conflict that began after the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

US President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire on July 8 following renewed escalation, a day after Iran attacked three ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, accusing them of failing to follow navigation routes designated by Tehran.

The US responded by launching strikes on sites inside Iran.

Washington supports commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz using routes different from those designated by Iran.

Tehran rejects that arrangement and says it will target vessels that do not coordinate with Iranian authorities before transiting the strategic waterway.