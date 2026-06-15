President says agreement could resolve many issues and has backing of more than 90% of Supreme National Security Council members

Iranian president says war-ending memorandum could become source of national pride President says agreement could resolve many issues and has backing of more than 90% of Supreme National Security Council members

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that a memorandum aimed at ending the conflict between Iran and the US could become a source of national pride if all of its provisions are fully implemented.

Speaking on the sidelines of a national governance conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian said the agreement could help address many outstanding issues and pave the way for new conditions in Iran and across the region.

“If all provisions of this memorandum are properly implemented, it will be regarded as a source of pride for the country,” he said.

Pezeshkian described the memorandum as an achievement not only for Iran but also for the wider region and what he called the “resistance forces.”

He said details of the agreement would be released at an appropriate time and noted that more than 90% of the members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council had backed it.

The president added that Iran's negotiating team would continue its work within the framework set by the country's leadership.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, Pezeshkian said authorities had agreed to sign the war-ending memorandum on Friday.

He also thanked Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, members of the Supreme National Security Council and other officials involved in the negotiations.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.