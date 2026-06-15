Meeting in Switzerland could be followed by signing of memorandum and launch of next round of negotiations, says foreign minister

Iran says top Iranian, US negotiators 'likely' to meet Friday before signing memorandum Meeting in Switzerland could be followed by signing of memorandum and launch of next round of negotiations, says foreign minister

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said that the heads of the Iranian and US negotiating delegations are likely to meet in Switzerland on Friday before signing a memorandum of understanding and launching a new round of talks, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.



Speaking after a joint meeting with members of parliament’s Economic Commission, Araghchi said a meeting between the heads of the two delegations is expected to take place in Switzerland on Friday.



“The heads of the two delegations will likely meet in Switzerland on Friday and the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States may be signed, after which the first round of subsequent negotiations will be held,” he said.



Araghchi said the understanding could help create economic opportunities for Iran but stressed that the country’s economy should not become dependent on agreements reached through negotiations with the US.



He also pointed to what he described as a history of unfulfilled commitments, failure to implement agreements and the abandonment of previous deals, saying Iran is planning both the negotiation process and implementation of any future agreement based on lessons drawn from past experiences.



He added that Iran would seek to maximize economic opportunities through any agreement but would not rely on such opportunities in shaping its foreign policy.