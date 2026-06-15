MarineTraffic data shows 29 verified vessel crossings between June 10-14, with most movements heading eastbound and more than 60% of voyages operating under limited route visibility

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains uneven amid US-Iran deal: MarineTraffic MarineTraffic data shows 29 verified vessel crossings between June 10-14, with most movements heading eastbound and more than 60% of voyages operating under limited route visibility

Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has continued following the US-Iran peace agreement, but shipping patterns remain uneven and route visibility remains limited, according to data shared by maritime analytics platform MarineTraffic on Monday.

MarineTraffic said in a post on US social media platform X that 29 verified vessel crossings were recorded between June 10 and 14, covering crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), chemicals, methanol and general cargo shipments.

The data showed that activity was concentrated on June 11 and 12, while directional flows remained heavily imbalanced.

Of the total verified crossings, 23 vessels traveled from west to east, compared with only six voyages in the opposite direction.

The platform also highlighted persistent transparency concerns, noting that 18 of the 29 crossings, or roughly 62%, were categorized as operating on “Dark” or “Unknown” routes, limiting visibility into their movements.

Two sanctioned vessels were also identified during the five-day period.

The latest figures indicate that, despite the easing of geopolitical tensions, normal shipping patterns have yet to fully return to one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, making it a vital artery for international energy markets.

The waterway had faced months of disruption and heightened security concerns amid the conflict between the US and Iran.

The update comes after the US and Iran reached a peace agreement aimed at ending hostilities and restoring commercial navigation in the region.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the two sides had reached the deal and said it would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

The prospect of a sustained reopening has already eased concerns over global energy supplies, contributing to a sharp decline in oil and natural gas prices as markets price in the return of more stable trade flows.