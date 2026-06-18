Masoud Pezeshkian says agreement reflects Iran’s resilience and shows peace can be achieved through mutual respect

Iranian president hails Iran-US memorandum as ‘historic document’ Masoud Pezeshkian says agreement reflects Iran’s resilience and shows peace can be achieved through mutual respect

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday praised the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, describing it as a “historic document” and a “product of national resilience and responsible diplomacy.”

In two separate posts on US social media company X, accompanied by an image of the signed memorandum, Pezeshkian said the document reflected “the voice of a nation that did not trade its dignity and independence for any threat or pressure.”

“What was recorded today is the result of national perseverance, political rationality and responsible diplomacy,” he said.

In a second message, the Iranian president described the memorandum as “a historic document and a message from a powerful Iran.”

“Peace will be achieved in the shadow of mutual respect,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that Iran remains committed to global peace while “preserving its dignity, independence, progress and regional cooperation.”

The remarks came a day after Tehran and Washington announced the formal signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of conflict and opening negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending military operations across regional fronts, easing restrictions on Iranian oil exports, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.