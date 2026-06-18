Pakistan's top diplomat Ishaq Dar speaks with his Bahrain, Canadian counterparts on the phone

Bahrain, Canada hail Pakistan's diplomatic efforts resulting in US, Iran agreement to end war Pakistan's top diplomat Ishaq Dar speaks with his Bahrain, Canadian counterparts on the phone

Bahrain and Canada have praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in helping facilitate the Islamabad deal between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Both countries commended Islamabad’s role in supporting dialogue that led to the breakthrough Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending hostilities between Washington and Tehran, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, who congratulated Pakistan on the signing of the deal between the US and Iran.

Zayani lauded Pakistan’s constructive mediation efforts and its role in facilitating the deal reached between the two sides after months of heightened tensions and conflict.

The two leaders exchanged congratulations on what they described as a diplomatic milestone and expressed hope that the agreement would contribute to lasting peace, security, and stability across the Mideast and beyond.

Separately, Dar had a telephone conversation late Wednesday with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Anand commended Pakistan’s constructive role in supporting diplomatic engagement and mediation efforts between the US and Iran, which helped facilitate the agreement reached by the two parties.

Anand and Dar also discussed a meeting of American and Iranian representatives set to take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on Friday.

US President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator, signed the deal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to the Pakistani leader.

Soon after the US and Israel started the war on Feb. 28, Iran closed Hormuz, and on April 13, American forces imposed a blockade on Iranian ports – making the passage of commercial ships through the critical waterway nearly impossible.