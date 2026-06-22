Türkiye's securities data platform opens to global investors with English option - Data Analysis Platform offers investor, portfolio, custody, index, financial ratio and corporate governance data on Türkiye's capital markets

Türkiye's Central Securities Depository (MKK) has made its Data Analysis Platform, or VAP, available in English, opening the country's capital markets data more broadly to international investors and analysts.

Launched in 2020 to strengthen data transparency in Türkiye's capital markets and support financial literacy, VAP provides a wide range of datasets under the motto "From data to information, from information to strategy."

It includes data on the number of investors, portfolio information, MKK custody data, indices, financial ratios, corporate governance data and outputs of academic studies supported by MKK.

With the English language option, the platform is expected to serve as a key reference source for foreign investors seeking detailed and reliable information on Türkiye's capital markets.

MKK said VAP, together with the Public Disclosure Platform — known as KAP — which publishes regulatory disclosures in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and without intermediaries, provides comprehensive market data from a single source. The institution said VAP offers transparent and detailed analysis capabilities and stands out as a service with few comparable examples globally.

MKK CEO Ekrem Arikan said the platform had become one of the most valuable digital resources for transparency and access to accurate information in Türkiye's capital markets.

"The Data Analysis Platform, which we have been working on meticulously since day one and made available to our market stakeholders with the understanding that 'you cannot manage what you do not measure,' has become one of the most valuable digital resources of our capital markets regarding transparency and access to accurate information," Arikan said.

He said the English option would make it easier for global investors interested in Türkiye's capital markets to access reliable data, similar to domestic investors.

"Foreign investors, fund managers and analysts who invest or plan to invest in the Turkish market will be able to access up-to-date data on our country's markets firsthand, quickly and reliably through our VAP and KAP platforms," he added.

Arikan said MKK believes the move will contribute positively to foreign investor interest in Türkiye's capital markets.

"As MKK continues to expand its international service network and sphere of influence, we strive to promote our country's strong financial infrastructure and its position as a reliable hub to the entire world," he said.