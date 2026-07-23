Türkiye's BIST 100 down at close Borsa Istanbul drops around 61.2 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 14,077.67 points on Thursday, down by 0.43%.



After starting the day at 14,150.52 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 61.18 points from the midweek's close.



The lowest value of the index was 14,031.89, while the daily high was 14,228.02.



The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.64 trillion Turkish liras ($289.5 billion), with a trading volume of 206 billion liras ($4.37 billion).



A total of 35 stocks on the index rose and 62 dropped, compared to the previous close.



Gold was $4,049.20 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $100.9 as of 1540GMT.



While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.2360, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.8560, and the British pound traded for 63.0120.