Tasnim says authorities assessing damage after strike near village in southern Iran

2 US missiles hit Iran’s Qeshm Island amid escalation Tasnim says authorities assessing damage after strike near village in southern Iran

Two US missiles struck an area near Masan village on Iran’s Qeshm Island late Thursday as regional escalation continued to flare, according to Iranian media.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the missiles hit the area at around 11.50 pm local time (2020GMT).

The outlet said the strike occurred near Masan village on the strategic island in southern Iran.

According to the agency, Iranian authorities are investigating the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.

No casualties or damage were immediately available.

The latest developments come amid escalating military exchanges between Washington and Tehran, with the US carrying out strikes inside Iran and Iran responding with missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities across the region.