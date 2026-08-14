15-year-old charged over fire that killed 2 firefighters in France Teen allegedly discarded cigarette butt onto grass, sparking blaze near Bordeaux airport

A 15-year-old boy was charged in France on Thursday over a fire in Merignac, near Bordeaux airport, that killed two firefighters last month, local media reported.

The teenager was brought before a judge, charged and placed in a closed educational center, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

He and his 22-year-old brother had been arrested and placed in police custody in connection with the fire. The older brother, who was arrested Wednesday, was cleared and released after the teenager took responsibility for starting the blaze.

The fire was allegedly sparked by a cigarette butt discarded by the 15-year-old, according to French daily Sud Ouest.

The brothers had reportedly stopped in the area and were smoking cigarettes when the older brother put his cigarette out in the parking lot, while the teenager allegedly discarded his on nearby grass, sparking the fire.

Two firefighters died July 21 while battling the resulting building fire in Merignac after their emergency vehicle became trapped by the flames.

The Bordeaux prosecutor's office subsequently opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and the cause of the fire.