Turkish women's team now set to face winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between US and China, scheduled for 2.30 pm (1130GMT)

Türkiye downs Canada to reach Women’s Volleyball Nations League semifinals Turkish women's team now set to face winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between US and China, scheduled for 2.30 pm (1130GMT)

Türkiye advanced on Thursday to the semifinals of the 2026 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with a 3-1 victory over Canada in Macau.

Playing in the East Asian Games Dome, the Turkish side recovered from dropping the opening set to defeat fifth-seeded Canada 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17.

Opposite hitter Melissa Vargas led Türkiye with 27 points, including 23 attacks and four aces.

Hande Baladin added 14 points, finishing with 13 attacks and one block.

Canada is coached by Giovanni Guidetti, who since 2008 has been the head coach of the women’s volleyball team of Turkish VakifBank.

The victory sends Türkiye to the VNL semifinals for the sixth time in the tournament’s history and marks its sixth semifinal appearance in eight consecutive final-round participations since 2018.

Türkiye will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between the US and China, scheduled for 2.30 pm (1130GMT).

The semifinals will be played on Saturday.