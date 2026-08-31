Deposit return machines planned for COP31 venues and high-traffic areas in Antalya

Türkiye to showcase domestic deposit return system at COP31 Deposit return machines planned for COP31 venues and high-traffic areas in Antalya

Türkiye plans to showcase its domestically developed Deposit-Refund System (DOA) to international participants at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in the southern city of Antalya.

According to information obtained by Anadolu from the Turkish Environment Agency, which operates under the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, preparations are underway to showcase Türkiye's digital and traceable deposit management model to an international audience.

Efforts are also continuing to expand the DOA system nationwide as part of Türkiye's Zero Waste initiative

Under the plans, Deposit Return Machines are expected to be installed at COP31 venues as well as high-traffic locations in Antalya during the conference.

Participants from around the world will have the opportunity to experience the system firsthand throughout the summit.

Türkiye aims to use the event to showcase its Zero Waste initiative, recycling infrastructure and deposit-management technological to an international audience.

Target of recycling 20B beverage containers annually

Once the DOA system reaches full capacity, around 25 billion beverage containers consumed annually in Türkiye are expected to be subject to the deposit-return system.

With a targeted collection rate of 80%, around 20 billion containers are expected to be collected for recycling each year.

Collection and recycling rates in countries operating deposit return systems have reached 80%-90% or higher, while Türkiye aims to exceed its initial 80% collection target as the system expands nationwide.

Around $1B annual contribution to economy

Once the system reaches full capacity, it is projected to reduce raw material imports by 35%-40% and contribute around $1 billion annually to Türkiye's economy.

By expanding domestic production of Deposit Return Machines, field operations and recycling infrastructure, Türkiye aims to become a developer and exporter of deposit-management technologies.