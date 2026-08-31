Hakan Fidan says decisions taken at 1st meeting of Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Istanbul

Mecca Defense Alliance formally takes first institutional decisions, says Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan says decisions taken at 1st meeting of Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Istanbul

The first institutional decisions of the Mecca Defense Alliance were formally taken at a meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Monday.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan commented on the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, held in Istanbul.

“Today, together with our Pakistani and Saudi brothers, we formally took the first institutional decisions of the Mecca Defense Alliance at the Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting we held in Istanbul,” Fidan said.

“We thank all the officials who contributed. May it once again be auspicious for our region,” he added.

The foreign and defense ministers, along with the chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, met in Istanbul on Monday in the format of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.