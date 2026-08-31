Meeting takes place on sidelines of inaugural Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting established under Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

Saudi defense minister, Pakistan’s army chief discuss military cooperation in Istanbul Meeting takes place on sidelines of inaugural Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting established under Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Monday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and regional developments.

The meeting was held in Istanbul on the sidelines of the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

The two officials reviewed “prospects for military and defense cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed “regional developments and the efforts being made in response to them,” the agency added.

Türkiye is hosting the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the agreement to provide strategic direction for its implementation.

The committee brings together the foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in Mecca on Aug. 7.