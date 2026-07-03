Turkish firms need to integrate intellectual property protections in core business strategies to compete worldwide, combatting piracy and ensuring human oversight remains crucial in AI applications, says global trademark chief

Türkiye’s booming tech, drone innovation needs strong intellectual property ecosystem Turkish firms need to integrate intellectual property protections in core business strategies to compete worldwide, combatting piracy and ensuring human oversight remains crucial in AI applications, says global trademark chief

Türkiye’s rapid transformation into an innovative country through its booming drone, technology, and gaming sectors necessitates establishing a strong intellectual property (IP) ecosystem to protect brand owners and benefit society at large, a global trademark chief told Anadolu.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, CEO of the International Trademark Association (INTA), stated that Türkiye boasts “outstanding companies in all industry sectors,” particularly in defense, fintech, apparel, and textiles, as they have evolved from simple manufacturing to establishing a global presence.

He urged companies to establish their own intellectual property strategy in the early stages while focusing on product development, investment, and market access.

“IP needs to be part of the value chain and it needs to be part of the boardroom discussions — that's perhaps the change that Turkish companies need to do in the future,” he said. “This is not just about trademarks or brands, it's about patents, copyrights, and trade secrets.”

“You need to set a strategy from the beginning to protect domestically and internationally, to then enforce and to monetize. That should be an absolute priority from the very beginning if you want to enter a market and you don't have brand protection, (otherwise) you might find yourself in a situation where you're putting your products on the market and there is a competitor that already owns that right,” he added.

Sanz de Acedo said companies should conduct the proper research, secure the necessary protections, and then enter the market with an IP strategy that needs to be regularly reviewed through performance metrics.

He noted that Türkiye already boasts a strong IP ecosystem, across many areas, but enforcement of IP rights remains a challenge, particularly in counterfeiting or piracy.

“That has a huge impact on foreign direct investment, since you need to have a very credible and solid system for foreign Investors to come — it’s also equally important for domestic Turkish companies to feel that they have a strong environment where their investments are going to be worth it,” he said.

“Türkiye is becoming a very innovative country. We're seeing that in the drones, technology, and in the gaming industry. So, it's very important to provide a very solid IP ecosystem, and that's the responsibility of our policymakers, and not only in Türkiye but worldwide,” he added.

Sanz de Acedo stated that INTA and the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, which signed a deal in 2024, can develop new initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), IP technologies, and IP financing.

“Türkiye is not competing anymore with Mexico or Indonesia or Poland. Many Turkish companies are competing with European, US, Chinese corporations, and those corporations understand really well the value of IP,” he said. “That's perhaps the little change that companies in Türkiye need to do.”

Sanz de Acedo noted that human oversight must be involved in decision-making bodies such as Türkiye’s trademark office and the courts if they begin using AI. He also warned that increasing risks posed by AI, including deepfakes, could mislead consumers and have serious public health and safety implications.

He said that AI has a lot to offer and can bring great advantages but also some disadvantages.

“But we should not forget the younger generation and access to work and access to the labor market. One of the risks of artificial intelligence is that we can leave a generation out of opportunities on the market. That is outside of intellectual property, but I feel it is very important to mention as well,” he added.