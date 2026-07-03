Authorities say all necessary security measures are being implemented, urge public to rely only on official statements

Türkiye rejects social media claims of terror attack threat during NATO summit as disinformation Authorities say all necessary security measures are being implemented, urge public to rely only on official statements

Türkiye on Friday rejected social media claims suggesting that a terrorist attack could take place in Ankara during the NATO summit process, calling them “clear disinformation” and an attempt at psychological warfare.

The Center for Combating Disinformation under Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the posts circulating on some social media channels are aimed at creating fear and panic among the public.

The center said the speculative content sought to raise public concern and damage the perception of security.

“All necessary measures are being meticulously implemented by our relevant institutions,” it said, adding that judicial proceedings are also underway against malicious content targeting public peace and security.

The center urged the public to take into account only statements made by official authorities and not to give credence to posts aimed at manipulation and disinformation.