Turkish Stars aerobatic team draws thousands at Belgian Air Force Days

[1/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[2/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[3/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[4/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[5/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[6/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[7/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[8/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[9/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[10/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[11/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[12/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.

[13/13] FLORENNES, BELGIUM - JUNE 27: The "Turkish Stars", the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, perform during the Belgian Air Force Days held at the Florennes Air Base in Belgium on June 27, 2026. Performing before thousands of international aviation enthusiasts, the elite team piloted their signature NF-5 Freedom Fighter aircraft through a series of complex and daring maneuvers over the course of a 45-minute display which was the longest display during the event.