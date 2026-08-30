President Erdogan to address expanded-format summit session, hold bilateral talks with leaders on Tuesday

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit President Erdogan to address expanded-format summit session, hold bilateral talks with leaders on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Türkiye’s communications director said Sunday.

Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Erdogan will make the visit at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

As part of the visit, Erdogan will address the summit session to be held in an expanded format on Tuesday and hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders, Duran added.