‘Search efforts for the 23 missing people are continuing with 2 UAVs and a CASA-type aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces that arrived from Türkiye,’ says TRNC President Tufan Erhurman

Türkiye provides air support for search for 23 missing after ship capsizes off Northern Cyprus ‘Search efforts for the 23 missing people are continuing with 2 UAVs and a CASA-type aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces that arrived from Türkiye,’ says TRNC President Tufan Erhurman

Türkiye has provided additional air and maritime support for search and rescue efforts for the 23 people missing after a passenger ship capsized off the coast of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), President Tufan Erhurman said on Sunday.

Erhurman told Anadolu that four vessels belonging to the Turkish Cypriot Coast Guard and two helicopters from the Security Forces Command immediately launched rescue operations after the accident.

Two Turkish Navy vessels that were in the country for Aug. 30 Victory Day celebrations also joined the search and rescue efforts, he said.

Erhurman said rescue teams saved 237 people from the ship, which capsized while traveling from the coastal city of Kyrenia to Mersin's Tasucu district in southern Türkiye, while the bodies of seven people were recovered.

“Search efforts for the 23 missing people are continuing with two UAVs and a CASA-type aircraft belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces that arrived from Türkiye,” he said.

“One helicopter from the Turkish Air Force, two helicopters from the Coast Guard Command and two Coast Guard vessels sent from Türkiye are also taking part in the search and rescue operations.”

Erhurman said more equipment sent by Türkiye had also been rapidly deployed to Kyrenia.

The 237 people rescued are in good condition, he said, adding that only two injured children had been placed in intensive care as a precaution.

He stressed that the TRNC and Türkiye had mobilized all available resources to locate the missing.

Erhurman said the country had never before experienced an accident of such magnitude and that everyone was in “deep shock.”

“My condolences to all of us. May we all get well soon,” he said, thanking Türkiye for its support. “The Republic of Türkiye, with all its capabilities and resources, has stood by us from the very first minute, as always.”