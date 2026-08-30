Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers meet in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Istanbul on Sunday, and discussed a range of issues of regional and international importance.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not share any details, but shared photos of the meeting.

According to diplomatic sources, the talks were held at the ministry’s Istanbul office.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, released a statement, saying the two sides "expressed satisfaction at the continued strengthening and expansion of bilateral relations in the political, economic, security and cultural domains."

Welcoming the progress achieved under the framework of the Pakistan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the two foreign ministers agreed on the early convening of the next HLSCC session, the statement added.

The two also exchanged views on issues of regional and international importance and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely for regional peace and stability, according to the readout.

Officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will hold the first political and defense committee meeting as part of the Mecca defense pact signed earlier this month, in Istanbul on Monday.