Visit will include 2nd meeting of Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, co-chaired by Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Badr Abdelatty

Turkish foreign minister to visit Egypt on Aug. 13-14 Visit will include 2nd meeting of Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, co-chaired by Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and Badr Abdelatty

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Egypt on Aug. 13-14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

As part of the visit, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and hold meetings with senior Egyptian officials.

During the meetings, Fidan will discuss bilateral relations, review the current status of agreements under negotiation, and encourage mutual investments in line with the common goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.

Fidan will also discuss cooperation opportunities in various areas, particularly hydrocarbons, electricity grid integration, energy infrastructure and mining.

He will assess steps that can be taken to advance existing cooperation in the military and defense industry fields, and will emphasize the importance of addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy on the basis of regional ownership and shared responsibility.

In this context, he will underline the determination to continue joint efforts both bilaterally and under multilateral platforms such as the R4 initiative, which brings together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The visit will include the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group, co-chaired by Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting will review the outcomes of the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Cairo in February and prepare for the third meeting, which is planned to be held in Türkiye in 2028.

Strait of Hormuz, Gaza, Syria, Libya and Eastern Mediterranean also on agenda

Fidan will express support for diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring the ceasefire between the US and Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

He will also stress the importance of immediately halting the ongoing attacks in Gaza, fully implementing the ceasefire, and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

The minister is expected to exchange views on the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan and Israel's attacks on Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

Fidan will also underline the need to continue joint efforts to ensure lasting stability and security in Libya based on the country's territorial integrity and political unity.

In addition, he will reaffirm Türkiye's clear support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The Turkish foreign minister will also share assessments on the roles and contributions that the two countries can make toward establishing lasting peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye-Egypt relations

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Egypt have gained momentum through increasing high-level contacts and reciprocal visits.

Abdelatty visited Türkiye on Nov. 12, 2025, for the first meeting of the Joint Planning Group and also attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held on April 17-19.

Fidan most recently visited Cairo on June 20-21 to attend the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt ranks as Türkiye's leading trade and export partner in Africa.

Bilateral trade volume, which reached $8 billion in 2025, is targeted to increase to $15 billion in the coming period, in line with the goal set by the presidents of the two countries.

Türkiye's investments in Egypt also demonstrate the strong and long-term nature of bilateral economic ties, with the total value of Turkish investments exceeding $4 billion.

Turkish-owned companies currently contribute to the employment of approximately 100,000 Egyptians.

