‘July 15 is the day we declared to the world that the will of our nation will never surrender to any tutelary force, treacherous network or dark plot,’ says Fidan

Turkish foreign minister says 2016 failed coup bid proved national will cannot be subdued ‘July 15 is the day we declared to the world that the will of our nation will never surrender to any tutelary force, treacherous network or dark plot,’ says Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt demonstrated that Türkiye's national will would never submit to tutelary forces or terrorist organizations.

In a message marking Democracy and National Unity Day, Fidan said July 15 marked the day Türkiye declared to the world that its national will would not yield to "any tutelary force, any treacherous network, or any dark plot."

He said the coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was thwarted through "the determined leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the unmatched courage of our nation, and the unwavering resolve of our state."

Fidan said those who believed tanks, weapons, and threats could silence the Turkish people suffered defeat in the face of millions who took to the streets to defend the state.

"The spirit of unity and solidarity displayed that night foiled all calculations directed against Türkiye," he said.

Fidan added that Türkiye's fight against threats to its security, independence, and public peace continues both within and beyond its borders with the same determination.

"We will never allow this treacherous terrorist organization to find safe haven in any country, institution, or structure," he said.

The foreign minister also commemorated those killed during the coup attempt and expressed gratitude to veterans, wishing the nation a meaningful Democracy and National Unity Day.

Separately, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said that the failed coup attempt became a lasting symbol of national resistance, as those devoted to their faith, values, and shared homeland stood against the perpetrators of the plot.

"That night, those who placed commitment to their beliefs, values, and common homeland at the center of their lives confronted the pawns of the conspiracy, and July 15 has gone down in history as a great epic of resistance engraved in our nation's collective memory," Kurtulmus said.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat, in a separate message, said Türkiye remains committed to strengthening its economic independence by boosting production, exports, and investment, marking the 10th anniversary of the failed coup bid.

"The victory achieved that night was not only the prevention of a coup attempt, but also a declaration that the Republic of Türkiye will remain forever free and that this nation will never compromise its independence or future," he said.

Drawing strength from the spirit of July 15, we remain firmly committed to supporting production, increasing exports, strengthening the investment climate, making our trade more competitive and further reinforcing our economic independence," Bolat said.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said the greatest legacy of July 15 is the responsibility to build a society resilient against similar threats in the future.

"The greatest responsibility July 15 has left us is to build a strong social consciousness that will never allow similar acts of treachery to find room to exist again," he said. "This consciousness will be strengthened by raising generations capable of protecting the rule of law, democracy, the national will, and our shared values."

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the spirit of resistance displayed during the 2016 failed coup attempt continues to strengthen Türkiye's pursuit of full energy independence.

"Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, millions who stood in front of tanks that night with their faith, courage, and love for the homeland showed the world that no one has the power to divide this country," he said.

"The epic spirit of resistance our nation displayed on that dark night continues to provide the greatest strength for Türkiye's struggle for full energy independence," he added.

"The terrorist organization suffered a heavy defeat in the face of our nation's unshakable resolve before it could achieve its treacherous objectives," also said the Turkish Defense Ministry on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, commemorating the day.

"We remember with mercy and gratitude our noble martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the survival of our homeland, commemorate our heroic veterans with appreciation, and salute the patriotic members of the Turkish Armed Forces with respect," it said.

It added that the spirit of national unity and solidarity "will continue, as it did yesterday, to ensure the Republic of Türkiye endures forever."