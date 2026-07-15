Government says 70% of returnees are women and children, with 870 children screened for malnutrition and 15 diarrhea cases treated

Zimbabwe says nearly 100,000 citizens repatriated from South Africa Government says 70% of returnees are women and children, with 870 children screened for malnutrition and 15 diarrhea cases treated

Zimbabwe’s government says nearly 100,000 of its citizens have been repatriated from South Africa following tensions over immigration in the neighboring country.

Information Minister Zhemu Soda said Wednesday that 99,418 Zimbabweans had returned to the country since May 28, with women and children accounting for 70% of the returnees.

He said the data was based on a repatriation and reintegration report received by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Soda said Zimbabwe was also assisting Malawians and Zambians transiting through the country and had strengthened border operations to process the influx of returnees.

He added that first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa had assisted returnees at the Beitbridge Repatriation Center with food and clothing, supplementing measures to meet growing demand caused by the influx of arrivals.

“Healthcare workers have treated several patients, screened 870 children for malnutrition and identified and treated 15 cases of diarrhea,” Soda said.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa met King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of AmaZulu and his delegation of traditional leaders from South Africa.

Mnangagwa later said on US social media company X that the meeting reinforced the deep historical and cultural bonds uniting the two nations.