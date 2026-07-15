Emine Erdogan says defeated coup bid ‘is the name of the resistance that rose from the homeland and of unshakable courage’

Turkish first lady commemorates July 15 resistance, honors martyrs, veterans Emine Erdogan says defeated coup bid ‘is the name of the resistance that rose from the homeland and of unshakable courage’

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan on Wednesday said the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt symbolized the Turkish nation's unwavering courage and resistance, paying tribute to those who defended democracy.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal marking Democracy and National Unity Day under the hashtag #VictoryIsOurs, Erdogan said July 15 "is the name of the resistance that rose from the homeland and of unshakable courage."

"That night, our heroes, who became a light against the darkness with their hearts, became the voice of the national will and the honorable defenders of our independence," she said.

The first lady said the struggle and sacrifices made to protect democracy would "live forever in the memory of our nation."

She also commemorated those who lost their lives and those wounded during the failed coup attempt.

"I remember with mercy our noble martyrs who wrote the July 15 epic, and commemorate our heroic veterans with gratitude and appreciation," she said.