Duran says nation's resistance during coup attempt demonstrated to the world that no force can subjugate national will

July 15, 2016 ‘historic turning point that secured Türkiye's future, democratic journey’: Communications director Duran says nation's resistance during coup attempt demonstrated to the world that no force can subjugate national will

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the nation's determination on July 15, 2016 not only defeated the coup attempt but also became "a historic turning point that secured Türkiye's future and its democratic journey."

In a message shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, with the hashtag #VictoryIsOurs to mark Democracy and National Unity Day, Duran stressed that July 15 remains one of the defining moments in Türkiye's history.

"Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this epic written through the courage, wisdom and unwavering resistance of our noble nation proclaimed to the world that the national will cannot be held captive by any force," he said.

Duran noted that the Turkish nation's resistance during the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt demonstrated to the world that no force can subjugate the national will.

He stressed that remembering July 15 is both a tribute to those who lost their lives and those wounded during the coup attempt, as well as a responsibility toward future generations.

"Strong states stand not only because of the resources they possess, but because of nations that protect their history, values and national memory," he said.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day, Duran commemorated those who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt and expressed gratitude to the veterans.

"I remember with mercy and gratitude our noble martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, and extend my appreciation to our heroic veterans," he said.