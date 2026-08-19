Newly installed modular container buildings will be used at a manganese mining site near the city of Moanda

Turkish firm Karmod installs modular container structures at mining site in Gabon Newly installed modular container buildings will be used at a manganese mining site near the city of Moanda

Turkish modular structures company Karmod has installed modular container structures at a mining site in Gabon, on the west coast of Central Africa, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The newly installed modular container buildings will be used at a manganese mining site near the city of Moanda.

Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya said the company’s structures are preferred for construction site mobilization at mining operations across Africa due to their build quality and climate-control performance.

Cankaya said the company’s new-generation container model provides ergonomic working and living spaces for challenging sites.

“Mining operations are progressing intensively across Africa, which has rich mineral reserves. From north to south, the continent has varying climatic conditions, ranging from scorching heat to the heavy rainfall of the tropical zone,” he said.

He added that the new-generation container model has become one of the options preferred by mining investors in Africa due to its quality and climate-control performance under varying weather conditions.

He noted that the structures provide ergonomic working and living spaces under challenging site conditions, including extreme heat, dust storms and heavy rainfall.

Referring to the company’s project at the manganese mining site in Gabon, Cankaya said Karmod “completed the installation of modular container construction site buildings with a total area of 2,780 square meters at a manganese mining site near the city of Moanda in eastern Gabon.”

“The project, which primarily consists of container offices, also includes a laboratory building, dormitory and dining hall buildings, as well as changing rooms. The office section includes a mining site administration building, offices for field engineers and occupational health and safety offices,” he said.