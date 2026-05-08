Turkish firm Karmod builds container camp for construction workers in Libya 360-person capacity camp in Benghazi includes offices, dormitories, dining hall, health unit and laundry building

Turkish prefabricated buildings manufacturer Karmod has completed and delivered a container camp in Libya for use by construction workers, the company said.

The camp, established in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, has a capacity of 360 people, Karmod said in a statement.

Muzaffer Dogrul Erguclu, Karmod’s export manager, said the project marked the company’s second container labor camp completed in Libya this year.

Erguclu said Karmod provides turnkey installation services tailored to container mobilization projects, adding that its fast-assembly, weld-free container structures have made the company a preferred supplier for construction sites.

He said the company can deliver complete site solutions, including office furniture as well as dormitory and dining hall equipment.

Erguclu said insulation systems can be adapted to the requirements of each project and to local climate conditions.

He added that the demountable structures offer logistical and installation advantages, while their practical use on site also makes them suitable for project workers.

Erguclu said the Benghazi project consisted of eight blocks with a total area of 2,430 square meters.

The camp covers all major construction site needs, including management and site offices, a dining hall, dormitory buildings for engineers and blue-collar workers, a health building and a laundry container building, he said.

The 360-person capacity camp will be used by workers involved in the construction phase of a social housing project, Erguclu added.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu