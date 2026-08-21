Turkish defense firm readies autonomous underwater vehicle, prepares fast attack craft prototype

Turkish defense firm STM unveiled its latest naval projects at the ongoing TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland event, including Türkiye’s highly anticipated domestically developed fast attack craft.

STM General Manager Ozgur Guleryuz told Anadolu that the company plans to launch the project’s first prototype by the end of this year or early next year, after which outfitting work will begin.

“Production of seven more Istif-class frigates for the Turkish Navy is continuing at a very intense pace, and we plan to complete construction and testing as soon as possible,” he said on the sidelines of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu is the global communications partner.

Guleryuz said STM is expanding its presence in the unmanned underwater systems sector by combining its military maritime expertise with the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle experience gained through the Kargu drone program.

The company’s domestically developed autonomous underwater vehicle, Neta, has entered mass production and will soon be followed by new underwater systems designed for missions including mine hunting and search and rescue.

“Our export activities are also continuing at a rapid pace. Over the past four months, we launched Malaysia’s three corvettes one after another in what could be record time,” he said, referring to the Littoral Mission Ship Batch 2 project for the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The company has also completed the first vessel under a Ukrainian naval project, while delivery of the second is scheduled for 2027.

STM is also expanding its presence in European markets and preparing to hold a keel-laying ceremony for a second replenishment and logistics support ship for the Portuguese Navy.

“We are working in many countries on various platforms, adapting existing platforms to operational requirements and developing solutions tailored to each client by leveraging STM’s engineering capabilities. We hope to share further good news regarding exports in the near future,” he added.

