Turkish president visited Doha to convey condolences over death of former Qatari emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

President Erdogan returns to Türkiye after condolence visit to Qatar Turkish president visited Doha to convey condolences over death of former Qatari emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned to Türkiye on Tuesday after traveling to Qatar to offer condolences over the death of former Qatari emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Erdogan arrived in the capital Ankara aboard the presidential aircraft TUR and was recieved at Ankara Esenboga Airport by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Presidential Secretary-General Hakki Susmaz, Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat and other officials.

First lady Emine Erdogan and members of the accompanying delegation also returned to Türkiye.