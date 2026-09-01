Islamabad framework deal between US, Iran a 'critrical step towards restoration' of peace, says Shehbaz Sharif, warns against 'weaponization' of water in South Asia

Mecca defense pact not directed against any state, Pakistan premier tells SCO summit in Bishkek Islamabad framework deal between US, Iran a 'critrical step towards restoration' of peace, says Shehbaz Sharif, warns against 'weaponization' of water in South Asia

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the trilateral Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense, involving his country, is “fundamentally defensive” and is not aimed at any other state.

“It is neither directed against any state nor intended to create any confrontation or division,” Sharif told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the pact on Aug. 7 and held the first meeting of its Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Istanbul on Monday.

Turning to regional tensions, Sharif said Pakistan had acted as an “honest and sincere mediator and facilitator,” with diplomatic efforts culminating in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran aimed at regional de-escalation.

He described the memorandum as a “critical step towards restoration of peace” and the “most viable and enduring pathway” toward lasting regional peace.

Sharif also said water “must never be weaponized” and cannot be used as an “instrument of coercion” or for political leverage, while stressing Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism.

The statement comes as India has stopped sharing water details with Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty since last year after an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir left 26 people dead.

“Water is the life, blood of our region. It sustains millions of lives, nourishes our land and secures the very future of our coming generations,” said Sharif, without directly naming New Delhi.

“The treaties governing our shared waters are solemn, binding international commitments. They are not matters of political convenience to be cast aside at your will. They must be honoured unconditionally, in both letter and spirit.”

He said more than 90,000 Pakistanis had been killed and the country had suffered economic losses exceeding $150 billion in its fight against terrorism over the past 25 years.



Pakistani prime minister called on the international community to “honour its commitment to help the Palestinian people alongside all other oppressed nations to secure their fundamental right to self-determination.”



As Pakistan assumes the SCO chairmanship, Sharif said Islamabad would prioritize connectivity, artificial intelligence, energy, poverty reduction, disaster management and health.

He also proposed establishing an SCO sovereign AI infrastructure and governance framework to promote “responsible and inclusive” development of the technology.