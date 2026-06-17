New ambassadors present their credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

Diyar Guldogan
17 June 2026•Update: 17 June 2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received letters of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors.
At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Aivo Orav of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Boo Suk-jong of South Korea, Lkhagvasuren Ochir of Mongolia, Mohammad Marzouq Al-Shabo of Kuwait, and Adlan Mohd Shaffieq of Malaysia.
After the new envoys’ credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.