Recep Tayyip Erdogan separately welcomes new ambassadors of EU Delegation to Türkiye, South Korea, Mongolia, Kuwait, Malaysia

New ambassadors present their credentials to Turkish President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan separately welcomes new ambassadors of EU Delegation to Türkiye, South Korea, Mongolia, Kuwait, Malaysia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received letters of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Aivo Orav of the EU Delegation to Türkiye, Boo Suk-jong of South Korea, Lkhagvasuren Ochir of Mongolia, Mohammad Marzouq Al-Shabo of Kuwait, and Adlan Mohd Shaffieq of Malaysia.

After the new envoys’ credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.