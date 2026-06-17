DR Congo deliver historic upset to domineering Portugal

The Democratic Republic of the Congo delivered a historic upset to Portugal, with a 1-1 draw Wednesday in their Group K match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in the US.

Joao Neves led Portugal to an early lead in the 6th minute with a brilliant header from a left-wing cross by Pedro Neto.

Portugal kept pressing, but to no avail, as they failed to create convincing chances and secure the lead. Capitalizing on the Portuguese stalemate, Congo’s Yoane Wissa delivered the equalizer in the final moments of the first half with a header above goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45+5th minute. Wissa’s goal, one 52 years in the making, is the first for DR Congo in the World Cup after their first appearance in 1974 as Zaire.

Portugal and DR Congo started level in the second half. Both teams tried to gain the upper hand, but neither managed a breakthrough. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of the efforts, and fans expected him to secure a victory.

Ronaldo and Portugal ended the game shell-shocked; however, at the draw with DR Congo, whose fans erupted at the historic occasion that saw them get their first point in their World Cup history.

As a result, DR Congo rose to the top of Group K, while Portugal are second.